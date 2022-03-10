 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Arcane Waters Playtest update for 10 March 2022

PlayTest Patch Notes Build#1395

Share · View all patches · Build 8346387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

updated sea entity death try catch logs

updated options panel layout to support new toggle

  • Support farming in custom guild maps.

  • Added new database crop fetching method so crops can be fetched by guild id.

  • Added temp minimap icons for new custom guild map layouts.

updated guild panel to preserve aspect ratio of guild sigil in both guild panel default and guild alliance preview panel / updated restrictions for alliance for only owners and ranked members

updated silver reward conditions

cleanup logs and added log for quest item display in inventory panel

Changed files in this update

Arcane Waters Playtest Depot MacOS Depot 1489172
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.