Tennis Elbow 4 update for 10 March 2022

Build 79 - SubBuild 2022.3.10

Build 8346340

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes :

  • Gameplay : the stretching animation could trigger when running away from the ball (which was preventing doing an inside out forehand)
  • Gameplay : the on-the-run positioning helper wasn't doing anything at all since the last update, making it very hard to hit correctly a ball when running
  • Gameplay : the players were stopping to run too slowly after having hit the ball
  • Online : the game was crashing & hanging if a player you had banned was visible on the Internet game list

Changed files in this update

Tennis Elbow 4 - MacOS Depot 760642
