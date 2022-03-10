Build 79 - SubBuild 2022.3.10

Bug Fixes :
- Gameplay : the stretching animation could trigger when running away from the ball (which was preventing doing an inside out forehand)
- Gameplay : the on-the-run positioning helper wasn't doing anything at all since the last update, making it very hard to hit correctly a ball when running
- Gameplay : the players were stopping to run too slowly after having hit the ball
- Online : the game was crashing & hanging if a player you had banned was visible on the Internet game list
