Changed the way player based turrets behave. They can now take damage but instead of destroying after 0 health, they go disabled for 60 seconds. After this time they return to normal. Thanks to @Fyreblade for this suggestion.
Language selection now saves
Tried to apply a fix for a kill and construction achievements
Made changes to the way tents check for other people's property. Should now let you put it down more reliably
Longvinter update for 10 March 2022
New Turret Mechanic
Patchnotes via Steam Community
