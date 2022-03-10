 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 10 March 2022

New Turret Mechanic

Build 8346260

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

  • Changed the way player based turrets behave. They can now take damage but instead of destroying after 0 health, they go disabled for 60 seconds. After this time they return to normal. Thanks to @Fyreblade for this suggestion.

  • Language selection now saves

  • Tried to apply a fix for a kill and construction achievements

  • Made changes to the way tents check for other people's property. Should now let you put it down more reliably

Changed depots in experimental-public branch

Longvinter Content Depot 1635451
