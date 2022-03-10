 Skip to content

Favo!+ update for 10 March 2022

1.1.0

Build 8346152 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Internal library updates.
  • Fixed problem that prevented operation under Windows 11.
  • Support for macOS 64-bit builds (operation confirmed by Monterey).
  • Support for problem of rough image quality depending on the screen.
  • Fixed problem with low-resolution desktop icons, etc.
  • Sound volume control function.
  • Overall UI adjustments.
  • Various other fixes and improvements.

