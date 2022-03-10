- Internal library updates.
- Fixed problem that prevented operation under Windows 11.
- Support for macOS 64-bit builds (operation confirmed by Monterey).
- Support for problem of rough image quality depending on the screen.
- Fixed problem with low-resolution desktop icons, etc.
- Sound volume control function.
- Overall UI adjustments.
- Various other fixes and improvements.
Favo!+ update for 10 March 2022
1.1.0
Patchnotes via Steam Community
