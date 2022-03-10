Highlights of this update:
Mac version available
The quality of some 3D objects has been improved
In addition, the following improvements and bug fixes have been made:
3D character shadows are not displayed properly fixed
Fixed a bug where some 3D handheld objects could not follow the character's actions normally
Fixed the problem that some interface texts were not fully displayed
If you have any questions, you can ask them on facebook and twitter:
https://www.facebook.com/QB-Maker-Studio-100179959159741
https://twitter.com/qb_makerstudio
@qb_makerstudio
V-Skin update for 10 March 2022
V-Skin 1.0.3 Update
Highlights of this update:
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update