- Accessibility: Match card stack and dice view to the card view
- Accessibility: Preview cards, stacks, and dice on hover
- Game-Play: Create dice with 6 faces; use viewer to modify it
Card Game Simulator update for 10 March 2022
v1.70
Patchnotes via Steam Community
