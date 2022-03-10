 Skip to content

Card Game Simulator update for 10 March 2022

v1.70

  • Accessibility: Match card stack and dice view to the card view
  • Accessibility: Preview cards, stacks, and dice on hover
  • Game-Play: Create dice with 6 faces; use viewer to modify it

