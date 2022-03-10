EA v0.44 update notes

With the EA v0.44 update, new resources came to the clothing category. In addition, the upkeep costs of the utility buildings have been reduced, while the upkeep costs of the production and attraction buildings have been increased, and some errors have been fixed.

New resources

Wool: Obtained from sheep in livestocks. Used to make yarn)

Obtained from sheep in livestocks. Used to make yarn) Raw animal skin: It is produced from cow, sheep or pig in the livestocks. It is used to make fur or leather in the tannery.

It is produced from cow, sheep or pig in the livestocks. It is used to make fur or leather in the tannery. Leather: Produced from raw animal skins in the tannery. It is used in the production of luxury clothing.

Produced from raw animal skins in the tannery. It is used in the production of luxury clothing. Fur: Produced from raw animal skin in the tannery. It is used in the production of luxury clothing.

Produced from raw animal skin in the tannery. It is used in the production of luxury clothing. Luxury clothing: Produced in a tailor using leather and fur. Wealthy villagers consume luxury clothing. When there is enough in the village, it increases the attraction of the village.

Produced in a tailor using leather and fur. Wealthy villagers consume luxury clothing. When there is enough in the village, it increases the attraction of the village. Warm clothings: Villagers consume this type of clothing in winter. It is produced by tailor using fabric and fur.

New building

Tannary: Produces leather and fur by processing raw animal skin.

Other additions

New attraction type: The presence of luxury resources consumed by wealthy villagers in the village increases the attraction of the village. (12 in easy mode, 9 in normal mode, 6 in hard mode)

The presence of luxury resources consumed by wealthy villagers in the village increases the attraction of the village. (12 in easy mode, 9 in normal mode, 6 in hard mode) Number of people living in the house: A text has been added in the house profile showing how many people are staying at home.

A text has been added in the house profile showing how many people are staying at home. An objective in the tutorial mode has been reworked according to the new balance.

Balancements

Maintenance costs of service buildings, docks, roads, water wells have been reduced to some extent.

The maintenance costs of production and attraction buildings have been increased.

Bug fixes

Fixed an insufficient resource warning not appearing over the Tailor building.

Fixed a few translation errors in building names.

Fixed an issue where the number showing the total potential earn in the resource sell menu was underestimated.

It would be invaluable to me if you could share your thoughts, ideas about the updates and your comments on the balancing of the game. Either here on Steam or on the official Discord server. I wish everyone a lot of fun playing.