03/10 (Thu) Update - “A Heartfelt Gift in Return ～Cheerful Days～” starts!

The following will be held from 03/10 (Thu) for a limited time only.
- “A Heartfelt Gift in Return ～Cheerful Days～” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha ① ~ ④,” “Nostalgic Outfit Gacha ① & ②” starts!
Get up to 90 Draws from the “Trendy Outfit Gacha ① ~ ④” for free!
- [url=https://game.doaxvv.com/production/html/information/info_gl_0349_220310_1_0_17e7a6523bb975ac4361cdb35ae7602797c5f4b7d40b6da36eb9fae21d645eed_en.html?GameView=N] “White Day V Stone Pack,” “Hopping V-Stone Set,”
“ (White Day ① ～ ④) Photo Frame Packs,” “New Owner Support Pack (TEC)” [/url] now on sale!
Changed files in this update