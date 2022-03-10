Nightly Build #26 - Mar 9, 2022

Good evening Pilots!
Tonight's update brings a new menu - the vehicle data menu.
It improves some performance and adds procedural gas clouds.
Details available on the website! [(here)](electron.triangle4.com)
Happy Piloting!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Good evening Pilots!
Tonight's update brings a new menu - the vehicle data menu.
It improves some performance and adds procedural gas clouds.
Details available on the website! [(here)](electron.triangle4.com)
Happy Piloting!
Changed files in this update