Electron update for 10 March 2022

Nightly Build #26 - Mar 9, 2022

Nightly Build #26 - Mar 9, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good evening Pilots!

Tonight's update brings a new menu - the vehicle data menu.
It improves some performance and adds procedural gas clouds.
Details available on the website! [(here)](electron.triangle4.com)

Happy Piloting!

Changed files in this update

Mycro Content Depot 1648461
