 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Soulash update for 10 March 2022

Hotfix v1.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 8345345 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • Support for numpad keys in crafting screen input.
  • Added information about tool quality on crafting recipes.

Changed

  • Changed tiles for Cave Ascent, Cave Descend, Dirt Wall to help identify them easier.
  • Wheat flour and bread recipes are now available from the start.
  • Abilities and items with neutralize effect, like Cleanse or Antidote can now be used when under fear effect.
  • Changed the crafting speed formula, so that the quality of the tool affects the intelligence bonus.
  • More potential shovel drops.

Fixed

  • Fixed descriptions of Bone Bow, Succubus, Incubus, Torch.
  • Fixed Dryad group question marker color, to avoid confusion.
  • Fixed missing background tiles on some maps.
  • Fixed some errors in profession, race, and strength descriptions.
  • Updated tutorials "Welcome to Soulash" and "World map" with more information.
  • Crafting indestructible items effect correctly preserves in a save.
  • Fixed keyboard locking issue after filter input in Crafting screen didn't get deactivated properly.
  • World-wide teleportation no longer remains after starting a new game if it was unlocked previously.
  • Fixed description of the victory entry in the Cemetery.
  • When having two tools of the same type in backpack and one being destroyed, it will reduce durability from the second one on crafting.
  • Shooting trees no longer damages self.
  • Going back to the first page is no longer locked when number of abilities drop below 2 pages.
  • Fixed issue that prevented production actions to be performed after the specified delay, for example sheep skinning or milking cows.

Changed files in this update

Soulash Content Depot 1623211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.