Deduction update for 10 March 2022

Quality of Life (Version 1.0.5.7)

Build 8345241

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys, I hope you like this update! Lots of quality of life features that should improve the gameplay. Let me know if there's anything you'd like to see added in the future.

Features

  • Added custom keybindings
  • Added language option for lobbies
  • Added reverse mouse option
  • Added field of view slider
  • Added news feed to menu

Improvements

  • Hat preference is saved
  • Selected hat is now visible in menu
  • Decreased rate that scroll wheel can be used

Fixes

  • Fixed hats being visible while lights are out
  • Fixed bodies not despawning correctly
  • Fixed player cam bugging out when players join lobby
  • Fixed lava sticking through walls

