Version 0.9.5

Added
- Link to Reactor Incremental in credits
- Experimental 21:9 support (some UI elements are distorted but should at least be playable)
Changed
- "Allow Tile Override" now enabled by default (doesn't affect existing games)
- Simplified new game screen as name/pronouns are not used anymore
- UI fixes/updates
Fixed
- Check/fix for people with their crystal/tile tiers stuck at lower levels (try replaying the tutorials if still broken)
- Number overflow in tile lifespan display
