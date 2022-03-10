 Skip to content

Oraxum Trials update for 10 March 2022

Version 0.9.5

Added

  • Link to Reactor Incremental in credits
  • Experimental 21:9 support (some UI elements are distorted but should at least be playable)

Changed

  • "Allow Tile Override" now enabled by default (doesn't affect existing games)
  • Simplified new game screen as name/pronouns are not used anymore
  • UI fixes/updates

Fixed

  • Check/fix for people with their crystal/tile tiers stuck at lower levels (try replaying the tutorials if still broken)
  • Number overflow in tile lifespan display

