 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Wars and Roses update for 10 March 2022

Update V1.070

Share · View all patches · Build 8345010 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added a special scene for Wendy.

Bug Fix: Linda's gym scene stuck.
Bug Fix: Linda's special scene doesn't work.
Bug Fix: long dialog lines will overlap with UI.
Bug Fix: Chill At Bar (Katherine) scene stuck.
Bug Fix: Sometimes after death, the camera shows only the sky.
Bug Fix: Cannot enter Linda's second plot-apologize.
Bug Fix: Cannot open the door at the Store level.
Bug Fix: The last mission enemy spawns in the container.
Bug Fix: Silenced DE pistol has no sound.

Changed files in this update

Wars and Roses Content Depot 1786201
  • Loading history…
Wars and Roses - Adult Expansion Pack (1843260) 个 Depot Depot 1843260
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.