Update V1.070

Added a special scene for Wendy.
Bug Fix: Linda's gym scene stuck.
Bug Fix: Linda's special scene doesn't work.
Bug Fix: long dialog lines will overlap with UI.
Bug Fix: Chill At Bar (Katherine) scene stuck.
Bug Fix: Sometimes after death, the camera shows only the sky.
Bug Fix: Cannot enter Linda's second plot-apologize.
Bug Fix: Cannot open the door at the Store level.
Bug Fix: The last mission enemy spawns in the container.
Bug Fix: Silenced DE pistol has no sound.
Changed files in this update