- The tooltips above Baits/h shows now the time until baits are out and increased the bait warning from 6 to 12 hours.
- You can now sort equip in the inventory list by element and enchantments.
- Changed the icon for the might tab to only one wing if might is not unlocked yet if you have preselect might.
- Added an input field to the UBV4 tab where the fighting will stop in auto mode.
- Added an input field to the crafting page where you can set when a pet should stop the continous crafting.
- The offline calculation screen shows now only one line for physical, skills, and monsters defeated to make it easier to see more important things.
- GP generation offline from black holes is now capped at 24h instead of 12h.
- Fixed a few bugs (Some sylph issues, some offline issues with fishing and challenge overtime, an issue with the rebirth warning).
Idling to Rule the Gods update for 10 March 2022
Changes for Version 3.81.1303 (2022-03-10)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Idling to Rule the Gods Content Depot 466171
- Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Linux Depot 466172
- Loading history…
Idling to Rule the Gods-Mac Depot 466173
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update