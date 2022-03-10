Bug Fixes:
Fixed the Werewolf only unlocking on a win as Wraith
Fixed the Werewolf EX set unlocking as a day theme
Fixed the paper icons on cards turning into the werewolf symbol
Fixed Werewolf not saving rounds won correctly, making unlocking the afflictions pretty hard
Fixes Corrosive Touch's upgrade not showing on the card
Fixed the new theme packs not telling you how to unlock them on the unlocks screen
Fixed clicking Immaterial on the affliction selector screen applying a chromatic abberation effect to everything
Fixed some Werepire cards having the wrong man/wolf symbol on them
The Monster Within update for 10 March 2022
Update to 1.201
