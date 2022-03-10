Numerical Adjustment & Game Optimization Patch 1.0.0.2

We are very sorry for the unpleasant gaming experience.
After some testing and tuning, we have optimized the level difficulty and prop descriptions, hoping to bring players a more enjoyable gaming experience.
Bug fix
- Fix the problem of unclear page turn button on the operation instruction page.
- Fix the problem that the operation description is not perfect
- Fix some text description errors.
Adjustment content
- Adjust the game level difficulty curve
- Adjust the third level - Endor's life and attack
3.Adjust the life and attack of level 4 - Jenny
- Reduce the fifth level - Hecate's life and attack
5.Reduce the life and attack of the sixth level-Moyra
Changed files in this update