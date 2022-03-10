 Skip to content

Never Return update for 10 March 2022

Update v8.05

Share · View all patches · Build 8344602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed the problem that materials cannot be added to the Inventory in key & mouse mode
Fixed the problem that black screen occurs when adding local player 2
Fixed the problem that there is no operation button prompt in the interface when adding player 2 in controller mode
Fixed the problem that Rune Slots do not update accordingly after changing equipment
Fixed the problem that the guiding arrows are still in display after tutorial ends
Optimized the problem of pathfinding gap in the Ruins broken staircase model
Optimized the model replacement classification display of dropped items
Added equipment icons display in Equipment interface

