Instruments of Destruction update for 10 March 2022

Version 0.109 - Round Parts Extravaganza

Version 0.109 - Round Parts Extravaganza
10 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Lots of new parts in this update. Not going to give details, as some are self-explanatory and others you can figure out by trying them.

  • New parts: Rollers (2 variations) and Large Rollers (2 variations)
  • New parts: Arc 90 (3 variations)
  • New parts: Skid (2 variations)
  • New parts: Combo Wheels (2 variations) and Large Combo Wheels (2 variations)
  • New part: Balloon
  • New UI color schemes, including Dark mode
  • New BG brightness setting
  • Show a tooltip about advanced mode when you click on the controls (trying to change them usually)
  • Added 30 to FPS Limiter
  • Made parts use 2 rows instead of 1
  • Changed F (for Flip vehicle) to O
  • Fixed entities flying around at start of an island (not 100% I got all cases)
  • Fixed strength of 1.4/2.4 showing as 1.3/2.3
  • Fixed a couple things breaking at the start of Aquarius + Libra

