Quality of life updates!

A number of changes were made to the UI, and a number of bugs in the code were squashed.
- Removed a bug that caused an occasion issue of color changes bleeding from one layer to another on edits of the 2nd layer
- Many changes to the UI, adding buttons for different settings and tools
- Added ability to drag and move the color toolbox to wherever you want on the page
- Created skins for the app to allow for different backgrounds and settings
- Added additional code to allow an unlimited number of layers for images, all editable at all times, rather than 10 set layers and others couldn't be returned to
- Added a Zoom in and Zoom out feature to allow you to get in close to the details to adjust your images!
Prep for the addition of base packs of sprites is in the works, looking forward to that update coming later this year.
Changed files in this update