Update 1.0.4 is live with bugfixes, changes, and French localization beta:

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue with event list not scrolling to newest item correctly

Fixed an issue where responses would crash the application if the position was out of bounds

Fixed an issue where a corrupt settings file would prevent the application from loading

Changes

The 'Go To Last Item' and 'Say Again' commands were removed because they are redundant to the existing 'Go Back' and 'Repeat' commands and this limits the number of possible misdetections for user responses.

French Localization

French localization is now a beta feature. Changing to French in the settings tab will change the interface and all voice commands to french ones. The documentation now has a French version which is largely done with google translate so don't expect too much. If you have any suggestions to changes to the French translations please make a post about them. Big thanks to Nokeel for his help in translating and testing the French language features since I don't speak French.

What's Next?

German. To my surprise the second largest user base is from Germany so it makes sense to localize for German users.

I will also be adding a dictionary of phonetic aviation terms since many of the Text-To-Speech voices cant say common aviation terms like 'Stabilizer' and 'Pitot' correctly.

Some audio device options are also in the works to make it easier to tune the input to the application.