Features & Bug Fixes (Including a key-o-meter)

Hello everyone, this update was supposed to come out with our improved map textures. But we realized it was near impossible to find keys. So here you go

Added red fog once 5 keys have been obtained

Added something that tells you how far away the keys are

Changed Main Menu music

Changed monster music to ambience

The monster is now slower

Changed the sprint cooldown from 5 seconds to 3 seconds

When muting the radio, the text now disappears

Map textures should be coming out soon.

Make sure to join our discord if there are any bugs or for announcements, or comment it on this post.

Thank you,

Gladiator Games Team