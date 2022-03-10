Features & Bug Fixes (Including a key-o-meter)

Hello everyone, this update was supposed to come out with our improved map textures. But we realized it was near impossible to find keys. So here you go
- Added red fog once 5 keys have been obtained
- Added something that tells you how far away the keys are
- Changed Main Menu music
- Changed monster music to ambience
- The monster is now slower
- Changed the sprint cooldown from 5 seconds to 3 seconds
- When muting the radio, the text now disappears
Map textures should be coming out soon.
Make sure to join our discord if there are any bugs or for announcements, or comment it on this post.
Thank you,
Gladiator Games Team
