cyberpunkdreams update for 9 March 2022

Bugfix release

9 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Another possible fix for weirdness when changing outfits.
  • Fixed delivering burner phones to the forgers not removing the phones.
  • Fixed a problem with images sometimes not loading.
  • Fixed a debugging option showing on The arms depot.
  • Fixed waiting for new balls counting as an untreated wound.
  • Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports.

Changed files in this update

