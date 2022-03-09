- Another possible fix for weirdness when changing outfits.
- Fixed delivering burner phones to the forgers not removing the phones.
- Fixed a problem with images sometimes not loading.
- Fixed a debugging option showing on The arms depot.
- Fixed waiting for new balls counting as an untreated wound.
- Fixed some more typos; thanks for the reports.
cyberpunkdreams update for 9 March 2022
Bugfix release
Patchnotes via Steam Community
cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
- Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update