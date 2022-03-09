 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Monark update for 9 March 2022

Patch Notes 03-09-22

Share · View all patches · Build 8343623 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello players,

We have published a patch that addresses issues with adjusting the resolution settings above 1080p.

Thank you for your understanding, and we hope you are enjoying your experience with Monark.

Changed files in this update

MONARK Content Depot 1539621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.