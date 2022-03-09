Patch Notes 03-09-22

Hello players,
We have published a patch that addresses issues with adjusting the resolution settings above 1080p.
Thank you for your understanding, and we hope you are enjoying your experience with Monark.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.
Hello players,
We have published a patch that addresses issues with adjusting the resolution settings above 1080p.
Thank you for your understanding, and we hope you are enjoying your experience with Monark.
Changed files in this update