 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Barro Racing update for 9 March 2022

V.2022.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 8343554 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I added a speedometer to the game, nothing too fancy, just a bar at the bottom of the screen to help you.

The speedometer is disabled by default, if you want to use it, go to Options > Audio/Video and check the Speedometer option.

Changed files in this update

Barro 2021 Depot 1307091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.