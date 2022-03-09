V1.1.3 Bugfixes

V1.1.3
Fixed: "Creepy" June infinite stare in Calories game. June would stare into your soul for no reason.
Fixed: Capricorne wouldn't count player wins in some saves in the Calories Game
Fixed: After playing June in Calories game, game would sometimes freeze
Fixed: Secret characters would sometimes not unlock in the Calories game.
*Lowered Calories game "wins in a row" requirement for June from 5 to 3.
