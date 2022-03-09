-
Fixed a bug where you could get random items from James recycler by selling first and then buying back the same item. This was caused by desync between player and server inventories
-
James vendor UI is now removed if the player dies while it is on
-
Added small space between the feather and bird meat. Sometimes caused the player to only get 2 meats and no feathers- There was an error when calculating the farming hat buff effect on the harvest. The 30% reduction was actually calculated for nearly 300% buff. Now should be milder
-
Player placed chest can now be destroyed so they can no longer be used as fence
-
Energy drinks gave big movement speed buff in the status effect ended in the water. Movement speed is now correctly restored
-
Added the vendor price fluctuation system back after fixing the bug that caused all items to change to wood and matches. This system will drive vendor prices up and down randomly. Also players that buy and sell stuff to vendors will cause prices to change. Buying increases the price and selling lowers it. After a while price ticks near, it's original starting price. You can see the price change percentage next to the MK in vendor UI. James recycler will not be effect by this system.
Longvinter update for 9 March 2022
Price fluctuation system is back
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 8342631
Longvinter Content Depot 1635451
Changed depots in experimental-public branch