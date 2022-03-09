 Skip to content

Transformation Tycoon update for 9 March 2022

V0.3.1 Released!

Build 8342501

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New game features:

  • Added a primary and secondary sort to the client applications list.
  • Applications are automatically sorted according to the last chosen sort values when the client application panel is launched and can be re-sorted by clicking Apply.
  • New client applications that are added while the window is open will continue to be added to the bottom of the list.
  • Added Export/Import seen clients to global file on the Employee Delegation.
  • Exporting takes the list of already-processed random/generated client in a game and writes them all to a separate file separate from the game file.
  • Importing takes the list of already-processed clients from the global file and adds them into your current game.
  • If a client result is in both the local save file and the global one, the better transformation result is kept and the worse result discarded.

Balancing/Tweaks:

  • Random events should trigger a little less randomly averaging about a day and a half with at least a half day between them. The trigger rate is also smoothened so a short time betwen random events will later be followed by a longer time.

New random/generated clients:

  • Infamy client of a boyfriend into his girlfriend's lingerie
  • Infamy client of a brother and sister into a vampire-hunter and vampire
  • Guy into pink bimbo wolf spring seasonal client by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake (https://www.deviantart.com/thriller54321)
  • Daughter into "good girl" random/generated client by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
  • Mother into younger male soccer player random/generated client by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
  • Guy into female black widow spidertaur by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
  • Woman into male silverback gorilla by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
  • Girl into male anthro dragon by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
  • Mother into burly father figure by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
  • Football player into cheerleader by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
  • Father into living teddy bear by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
  • Woman into magical girl by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
  • Man into shapeshifting metallic being by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
  • Woman into "Kirbo" video game character by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
  • Girl into an animatronic crocodile man by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
  • Man into anaconda by Thriller
  • Man into painting by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
  • Man into automaton by Pirate

New story clients:

Updated random events:

  • Some random events will now no longer spawn until a certain number of days have elapsed. This should help new players / new games have more time to establish themselves before the more punishing random events can trigger.

Other/Misc:

  • Non-employee story clients now have titles with roman numerals

