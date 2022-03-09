V0.3.1 Released!

New game features:
- Added a primary and secondary sort to the client applications list.
- Applications are automatically sorted according to the last chosen sort values when the client application panel is launched and can be re-sorted by clicking Apply.
- New client applications that are added while the window is open will continue to be added to the bottom of the list.
- Added Export/Import seen clients to global file on the Employee Delegation.
- Exporting takes the list of already-processed random/generated client in a game and writes them all to a separate file separate from the game file.
- Importing takes the list of already-processed clients from the global file and adds them into your current game.
- If a client result is in both the local save file and the global one, the better transformation result is kept and the worse result discarded.
Balancing/Tweaks:
- Random events should trigger a little less randomly averaging about a day and a half with at least a half day between them. The trigger rate is also smoothened so a short time betwen random events will later be followed by a longer time.
New random/generated clients:
- Infamy client of a boyfriend into his girlfriend's lingerie
- Infamy client of a brother and sister into a vampire-hunter and vampire
- Guy into pink bimbo wolf spring seasonal client by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake (https://www.deviantart.com/thriller54321)
- Daughter into "good girl" random/generated client by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
- Mother into younger male soccer player random/generated client by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
- Guy into female black widow spidertaur by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
- Woman into male silverback gorilla by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
- Girl into male anthro dragon by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
- Mother into burly father figure by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
- Football player into cheerleader by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
- Father into living teddy bear by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
- Woman into magical girl by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
- Man into shapeshifting metallic being by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
- Woman into "Kirbo" video game character by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
- Girl into an animatronic crocodile man by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
- Man into anaconda by Thriller
- Man into painting by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake
- Man into automaton by Pirate
New story clients:
- Twinkle Sprinkle: 3 part story client of a guy into a magical unicorn by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake (https://www.deviantart.com/thriller54321)
- Larry the Gamer Girl: 3 part story client of jock into a gamer girl by Thriller and PedanticCheesecake (https://www.deviantart.com/thriller54321)
Updated random events:
- Some random events will now no longer spawn until a certain number of days have elapsed. This should help new players / new games have more time to establish themselves before the more punishing random events can trigger.
Other/Misc:
- Non-employee story clients now have titles with roman numerals
Changed files in this update