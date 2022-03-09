Patch 1.0.02 Released: Ship AI improvements, quest fixes and more!

Fellow swashbucklers,
The next patch for Buccaneers! is here, with notable improvements for AI ship behaviour and several other quest fixes. Check out the full details:
Buccaneers! Version 1.0.02
Changes
- Your allied ships will now change their behaviour correctly if you change their orders via the Fleet Status menu while in a battle.
- The “Attack” button in the enemy town UI now says “Fort and Ships” to make its purpose clearer (the menu it opens allows you to attack the fort or steal ships, if you have the required abilities).
- The “Cutting Out Expedition” ability description now specifies that only ships up to Tier 4 can be stolen.
- The “Steal ship” buttons now show information to explain why a ship cannot be stolen, even if you have the Cutting Out Expedition ability.
- The base chance of sneaking into all enemy harbours has been increased by 20%.
- Ship repair costs have been reduced slightly.
- Shipyards now tell you what percentage of your hull and sails will be repaired when you select the Repair button (if your ship is too big for the shipyard, it can only be repaired to 75%).
Fixes
- Fixed colliders and enemy crew spawn points for fort battles in some harbours.
- Fixed battle objectives always displaying in some towns.
- Fixed some “Ship Sighting” Intrigues not loading their information correctly when loading a save, causing them to display the wrong region. This fix should apply retroactively when you load an old save.
- Fixed AI ships not closing in to board their target if both sides of it are reserved for boarding.
- You will no longer be trapped inside the prison cell if you die and respawn at the start of “A Way Out”.
- Fixed enemies not surrendering when the Notorious ability is unlocked.
Happy pirating! 🏴☠️
