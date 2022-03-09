 Skip to content

Empyrion - Galactic Survival update for 9 March 2022

New Resource Rock models

Last edited by Wendy

Hi Galactic Survivalists!

These are some of the renewed and thus better recognisable (resources) stones we will put in your way in update 1.8!

Taelyn
Community Manager
Eleon Game Studios

