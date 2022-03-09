Update 2 - Out Now

Hello All,
We have been busy over the last few months working on various improvements and additions to the game.
Many changes not mentioned below are to setup changes for update 3 which will add interiors to the farm level with the full farm house being part of the level.
Bug Fixes
- All major particle effects have been fixed to improve performance
- Fixed shaders to ensure the damage effect works correctly
- Weapon particles have been fixed and now have better muzzle flash effects
- All guns now have the alternate firing mode working correctly
- Various changes to hit the detection system to improve the melee combat in the game
- Fixed various issues with the Dash effect that caused animation bugs
- Farm level tweaks to improve the level and gameplay experience including fixes for areas where players could get stuck (together or separately)
Improvements
- Our favourite fictional weapons company, The Pudli Arms Co., has now released the Si-Monsberg 500: a new shotgun that can be bought at a specific location. Can you find it and wreak havoc on your enemies?
- Major performance improvements have been implemented, with more on the way
- A new healing particle has been added for reviving players
- More sound effects have been added to weapons, even more coming soon
- Players and enemies now flash red when hit
- Wind has been adjusted across the map to look more natural
Digital Pine Studios
