More fixes and balancing
Balanced clothing, tool and shoe decay. This was needed after the previous fix solved the math issue but meant new timings were needed.
Fixed a certain music track that would be stuck on in a loop.
Improved the limitation on the amount of food that could be stored in homes, previously was going way over the limit.
Fixed watchtower archer infinite fire animation.
Fixed collect food task potentially getting stuck.
Fixed healer movement issue.
Fixed an issue with happiness when eating.
