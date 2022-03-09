 Skip to content

Bastide update for 9 March 2022

More fixes and balancing

Build 8342144

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Balanced clothing, tool and shoe decay. This was needed after the previous fix solved the math issue but meant new timings were needed.

  • Fixed a certain music track that would be stuck on in a loop.

  • Improved the limitation on the amount of food that could be stored in homes, previously was going way over the limit.

  • Fixed watchtower archer infinite fire animation.

  • Fixed collect food task potentially getting stuck.

  • Fixed healer movement issue.

  • Fixed an issue with happiness when eating.

