Patch 0.1.2.0

[NEW] Personal Storage! All prisoners in their cells with an hidden slot.

[NEW] Run system with stamina! - press shift to run(key changable)

[NEW] 2 New items, energy drink and coffee that will be found in the prison that will add energy upon use(useage is stackable - will add more time)

[NEW] Energy system! when you are energized you will have infinite stamina

[NEW] Guards can search storages of prisoners(will cost 1 search), if they will find anything illegal, the items will be taken(not including hidden slot) and the player will become wanted.

[NEW] You can now double click/tap to move items to/from loot/trade/storage.

[NEW] When you search a player/his storage and find illegal items it will tell you his name(mainly added this so you'll know who owns this storage)

[Changed] More items will be in lootboxes now including the new ones.

[Changed] Some parts of the UI has changed in style a bit.

[Changed] Now guards won't lose searches if they found illegal items upon searches.

[Changed] Timed in prison was cut in half to 35 seconds.

[Changed] Now the game end window will display the amount of total prisoners out of the prisoners escaped, for example instead of "2 prisoners escaped" it says now "2/3 prisoners escaped"

[Fixed] Sometimes when you were trading you would lose items

[Fixed] When as a prisoner you were close to another while he was wanted, there was red outline around him instead of yellow