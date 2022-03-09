 Skip to content

Blacksmith Legends update for 9 March 2022

0.8.9 Beta Update 2

Share · View all patches · Build 8341878 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Changes:

  • NEW Skills points can now be reset from their menu for 10 gold coins
  • Pay rises have now only a chance to occur per week and it's based on the employee level
  • Smelter and Alchemist can be now picked up in build mode even when they are currently crafting

Bug Fixes:

  • Heroes will not enter combat with maxed out barriers or shields
  • Stunning a hero while he is choosing from options will result in his turn being skipped properly
  • Smelter ingots will be now crafted without the need to set them up
  • fixed a bug that caused shortcut to Manuscript Configurator (Shift + LMB) being stuck
  • fixed proper display of skill highlight
  • Drezhul and Tilanda will always start with 2 Skill points due to their level
  • fixed a bug where skill trees were not shown to any other employee than player

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 8341878
Blacksmith Legends Content Depot 1430751
