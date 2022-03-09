0.8.9 Beta Update 2

Changes:
- NEW Skills points can now be reset from their menu for 10 gold coins
- Pay rises have now only a chance to occur per week and it's based on the employee level
- Smelter and Alchemist can be now picked up in build mode even when they are currently crafting
Bug Fixes:
- Heroes will not enter combat with maxed out barriers or shields
- Stunning a hero while he is choosing from options will result in his turn being skipped properly
- Smelter ingots will be now crafted without the need to set them up
- fixed a bug that caused shortcut to Manuscript Configurator (Shift + LMB) being stuck
- fixed proper display of skill highlight
- Drezhul and Tilanda will always start with 2 Skill points due to their level
- fixed a bug where skill trees were not shown to any other employee than player
Changed depots in beta branch