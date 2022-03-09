 Skip to content

OVR Toolkit update for 9 March 2022

Changelog for 09-03-2022 (Macros)

Changelog for 09-03-2022 (Macros)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

09-03-2022

Added:

  • Added Macros configuration page to the Settings tab outside of VR.
  • Added 'Macros' to the 'Add Wrist Module' menu.
  • Added button to toggle media sessions. (To the right of the current media player icon - This will cycle between which media player is being controlled

Changes:

  • Made large changes to window finding logic to 'hopefully' better find the correct windows when changing profile/starting a new session.
  • Keyboard loader will now attempt up to 10 connections to the background process before giving up instead of 1.
  • Tundra Trackers have been excluded from battery time remaining calculations due to firmware issues, once Tundra Labs has fixed these issues I'll re-enable this!
  • 'Futhark' keyboard layout now reverts to EN-US due to Unity not supporting characters ('Runes'?) from this layout.

Bug fixes:

  • Simulator Mode's Window List should now update when a window title changes without having to re-open the menu.
  • Fixed Window List not updating if a window was closed via its quick controls.
  • Fixed an issue that caused the first down arrow press in the Simulator Mode window list to not move down in the menu.
  • Fixed clicking the voice input bar outputting a system message if nothing has been transcribed yet.
  • Keyboard loader process will now be killed if the connection to it failed after 10 attempts to avoid a 'Stuck running on Steam' issue on shutdown.
  • Fixed VRChat open detection (For OSC) failing if a setting was disabled.

Custom Apps / Web API:

  • Fixed 'sendOSCMessage' call sending all values as an int.
  • 'sendOSCMessage' call can now take values of type bool and number instead of string.
  • Overlays with 'MovementBlocked' via the web API can no longer be resized.
  • Fixed Web API call for 'setAttachDevice' with value 0 not detaching a window from a device.

Fixed keyboard generator errors in the following keyboards:

  • Vietnamese
  • Greek Latin
  • Futhark

