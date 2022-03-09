v0.38 Patch Notes

v0.38 ( Mar 9th, 2022 )
General Changes
- Fixed the allowed targetability of a bunch of spells (e.g. you can no longer set bandage to focus, which didn't work anyway).
- The camera can no longer go above 90 degrees.
- Healers that are solo queued can no longer be paired with another healer (in both 2s and 3s).
- The amount of damage required to break certain effects now shows in the tooltip.
- Added keybindings for "Target Mouseover" and "Focus Mouseover" defauling to left + right click.
- Added the option to set the target of an ability to your mouseover.
- Added diminishing return icons to unit frames for your party & enemies.
- Increased the DR timer to 15 seconds after a buff ends (up from 13 seconds).
- Added settings to turn on / off cooldown tracker icons or diminishing return icons for each frame.
- Added Sedative Shot to the list of CDs tracked by the interrupt icons in the middle of the screen.
- Added a setting to hide empty action item slots.
- Added a setting to hide grass.
- Buffs always show up before debuffs now.
- Removed the # of active matches from the queue menu since it didn't work anyway.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed leaving to main menu from an arena match breaking your game, now it properly "forfeits" you.
- Fixed an issue where an already in progress match could restart again.
- Fixed the tooltip on the Absorption general talent to show the correct amount and duration.
- Using Bandage will now break invisibility.
- Fixed an issue where projectiles could not damage invisible Titans.
- Fixed an issue preventing changing talents while in the lobby.
- Fixed an issue where random players in the lobby would show up as your teammates.
- Hopefully fixed the issue where you'd randomly appear dead in the lobby.
- Fixed an issue preventing the Ambush talent on Volen from working correctly.
- Fixed a lot of the issues using Swift Justice and Sweeping Revenge on arenas with elevation.
- Fixed auto run not cancelling when toggled again or when moving with both mouse buttons.
- Fixed an issue where you could cast spells while dead if you left clicked on the icon.
Balance
General Talents
- Meditation now reads: "Sit down and heal 30 health every 3 seconds. Must not be in combat to use. Any action taken or damage taken will stop the effect."
Volen
- Shadow Strike now deals 4 damage on the first hit and 7 on the second (down from 5/8).
Azora
- Pyromaniac talent now increases the cooldown of Fiery Infliction by 2 seconds.
- The snare from the Frostbitten talent now DRs with itself.
Terhun
- Sedative Shot now only silences the target for 3 seconds (down from 4 seconds).
- Removed the old Disengaged talent and made it baseline (jumping while casting Dissociative Force)
- You can no longer use Dissociative Force while snared.
- Volley & Flare no longer hit targets under the bridge on the bridge map if used on top of the bridge.
- New description for Disengaged:
-> "Every time you land a Basic Shot, increase your movement speed by 5% for 5 seconds. The effect can stack up to 6 times."
Changed files in this update