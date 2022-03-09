 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Ring of Titans update for 9 March 2022

v0.38 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 8341606 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.38 ( Mar 9th, 2022 )
General Changes

  • Fixed the allowed targetability of a bunch of spells (e.g. you can no longer set bandage to focus, which didn't work anyway).
  • The camera can no longer go above 90 degrees.
  • Healers that are solo queued can no longer be paired with another healer (in both 2s and 3s).
  • The amount of damage required to break certain effects now shows in the tooltip.
  • Added keybindings for "Target Mouseover" and "Focus Mouseover" defauling to left + right click.
  • Added the option to set the target of an ability to your mouseover.
  • Added diminishing return icons to unit frames for your party & enemies.
  • Increased the DR timer to 15 seconds after a buff ends (up from 13 seconds).
  • Added settings to turn on / off cooldown tracker icons or diminishing return icons for each frame.
  • Added Sedative Shot to the list of CDs tracked by the interrupt icons in the middle of the screen.
  • Added a setting to hide empty action item slots.
  • Added a setting to hide grass.
  • Buffs always show up before debuffs now.
  • Removed the # of active matches from the queue menu since it didn't work anyway.
    Bug Fixes
  • Fixed leaving to main menu from an arena match breaking your game, now it properly "forfeits" you.
  • Fixed an issue where an already in progress match could restart again.
  • Fixed the tooltip on the Absorption general talent to show the correct amount and duration.
  • Using Bandage will now break invisibility.
  • Fixed an issue where projectiles could not damage invisible Titans.
  • Fixed an issue preventing changing talents while in the lobby.
  • Fixed an issue where random players in the lobby would show up as your teammates.
  • Hopefully fixed the issue where you'd randomly appear dead in the lobby.
  • Fixed an issue preventing the Ambush talent on Volen from working correctly.
  • Fixed a lot of the issues using Swift Justice and Sweeping Revenge on arenas with elevation.
  • Fixed auto run not cancelling when toggled again or when moving with both mouse buttons.
  • Fixed an issue where you could cast spells while dead if you left clicked on the icon.
    Balance
    General Talents
  • Meditation now reads: "Sit down and heal 30 health every 3 seconds. Must not be in combat to use. Any action taken or damage taken will stop the effect."
    Volen
  • Shadow Strike now deals 4 damage on the first hit and 7 on the second (down from 5/8).
    Azora
  • Pyromaniac talent now increases the cooldown of Fiery Infliction by 2 seconds.
  • The snare from the Frostbitten talent now DRs with itself.
    Terhun
  • Sedative Shot now only silences the target for 3 seconds (down from 4 seconds).
  • Removed the old Disengaged talent and made it baseline (jumping while casting Dissociative Force)
  • You can no longer use Dissociative Force while snared.
  • Volley & Flare no longer hit targets under the bridge on the bridge map if used on top of the bridge.
  • New description for Disengaged:
    -> "Every time you land a Basic Shot, increase your movement speed by 5% for 5 seconds. The effect can stack up to 6 times."

Changed files in this update

Ring of Titans Content Depot 1460551
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.