Structura update for 9 March 2022

Structura 1.1.5 released

Share · View all patches · Build 8341555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Structura 1.1.5

Lots of bug fixes
Unique shapes for all buildings (cuboids, sphere, cylinder, etc)
Scanner can locate the closest asteroid belt

Changelog:

  • unique shapes for all the buildings (sphere,cylinder,cuboids etc)
  • locate closest asteroid belt , menu Components > Scanner > Locate asteroid belt
  • kernel State sub menu
  • added hint for jump drive construction
  • fix a crash for scan operation
  • add sound on jump field creation
  • power plant hover properly shows energy levels based on status(on/off)
  • fix a problem with the start game fade effect
  • fix kernel move between multiple units
  • various text updates

