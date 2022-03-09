 Skip to content

Scarlet Hollow update for 9 March 2022

achievement fix

Share · View all patches · Build 8341405 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

the gang's all here was bugged and only achievable to players who had skipped tabitha's hangout.

we've also update the achievement art to more clearly communicate its requirements.

