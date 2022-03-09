 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Derpy Conga update for 9 March 2022

Added Dutch Localization

Share · View all patches · Build 8341331 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

With this patch we added Dutch localization as wall as some minor fixes and improvements to the multiplayer controls.

Changed files in this update

Derpy Conga Depot 1149291
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.