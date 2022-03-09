 Skip to content

Cue Club 2: Pool & Snooker update for 9 March 2022

Cue Club 2 Update #96

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi Everyone,

We have released another update to Cue Club 2 today with a collection of new features, and a few fixes too. See below for full breakdown.

MENUS

  • Added Red and Yellow ball set option to start screen. See 'Initial Setup > Start Screen > Ball Set'.

  • Added Blue and Yellow ball set option to start screen. See 'Initial Setup > Start Screen > Ball Set'.

  • Added 'Random' ball set option to start screen. See 'Initial Setup > Start Screen > Ball Set', and click the left arrow button.

  • Added real-time fade effect when 'Random' colour theme is selected. See 'Options > Display > Menus > Colour Theme', and click the left arrow button.

VENUES

  • Added 'Random' theme option when the Cue Club venue is selected. This setting picks a new colour theme for the room each time you start a match. See 'Options > Match Settings > Competition Venue > Room Colour', and click the left arrow button.

POOL: 6, 7, 9 & 10 BALL

  • Fixed an issue in practice mode where the red ball-release button could be pressed after the money ball was potted last with a scratch on the cue ball, and the money ball is respotted.

KILLER POOL

  • Default cue power now set to 100% on the break shot if the balls are re-racked during a game.

GRAPHICS

  • Fixed a visual glitch when playing in theatre venues, where sometimes unexpected white specks could appear in the audience seating area.

AUDIO

  • Updates to achievement sound effects.

  • Other minor fixes and enhancements.

