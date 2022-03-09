Cue Club 2 Update #96

Hi Everyone,
We have released another update to Cue Club 2 today with a collection of new features, and a few fixes too. See below for full breakdown.
MENUS
-
Added Red and Yellow ball set option to start screen. See 'Initial Setup > Start Screen > Ball Set'.
-
Added Blue and Yellow ball set option to start screen. See 'Initial Setup > Start Screen > Ball Set'.
-
Added 'Random' ball set option to start screen. See 'Initial Setup > Start Screen > Ball Set', and click the left arrow button.
-
Added real-time fade effect when 'Random' colour theme is selected. See 'Options > Display > Menus > Colour Theme', and click the left arrow button.
VENUES
- Added 'Random' theme option when the Cue Club venue is selected. This setting picks a new colour theme for the room each time you start a match. See 'Options > Match Settings > Competition Venue > Room Colour', and click the left arrow button.
POOL: 6, 7, 9 & 10 BALL
- Fixed an issue in practice mode where the red ball-release button could be pressed after the money ball was potted last with a scratch on the cue ball, and the money ball is respotted.
KILLER POOL
- Default cue power now set to 100% on the break shot if the balls are re-racked during a game.
GRAPHICS
- Fixed a visual glitch when playing in theatre venues, where sometimes unexpected white specks could appear in the audience seating area.
AUDIO
-
Updates to achievement sound effects.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
Changed files in this update