HotFix 1.0.7

Changelog:
- New Feature: You can collect fish from the FishTank once it’s ready each day (the gift from Harper).
- New Feature: Unlock a craftable, Lobster Tank, after level 8 in Fishing.
- Mini-Game: Minion Battle has been reinstated. This will allow you to battle your minion against the minions of marriage candidates once a day.
- Added Effect Volume to be saved and loaded upon starting the game.
- Fixed Silver and Gold Goat Cheese being processed as regular Cheese in the Press.
- Price-matched the coop animals sold at the Ranch.
- Loophole fixed with milking cows and goats.
- Added ‘Sparkles’ in the Gym room to let the player know they can interact with the machine.
- Increased the random spawn rate of worms.
As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!
Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter
Changed files in this update