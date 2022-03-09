 Skip to content

Brookhaven update for 9 March 2022

HotFix 1.0.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • New Feature: You can collect fish from the FishTank once it’s ready each day (the gift from Harper).
  • New Feature: Unlock a craftable, Lobster Tank, after level 8 in Fishing.
  • Mini-Game: Minion Battle has been reinstated. This will allow you to battle your minion against the minions of marriage candidates once a day.
  • Added Effect Volume to be saved and loaded upon starting the game.
  • Fixed Silver and Gold Goat Cheese being processed as regular Cheese in the Press.
  • Price-matched the coop animals sold at the Ranch.
  • Loophole fixed with milking cows and goats.
  • Added ‘Sparkles’ in the Gym room to let the player know they can interact with the machine.
  • Increased the random spawn rate of worms.

As always, if you find any bugs, please report them to Bug Report (via Steam or Discord, I check both frequently). Thank you~!

Huzzah,
Little_Amethyst
Steam Page | Discord Channel | Instagram | Twitter

