sfäre update for 9 March 2022

Audio Movement

9 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Reduced movement speed in reaction to audio. It could get quite erratic.

It can be set in the Audio-Tab via slider. I'm currently working on allowing sfäre to display as animated wallpaper but it's way more complicated than I hoped.

