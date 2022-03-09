English
New item: Guardian Ring (It's sold in the Bazaar.)
New skill: Sprite of Guardian (It cancels enemy's physical attack damage. It costs less than the mirror.)
New icon for fire skills
New icon for water skills
New icon for thunder/lightning skills
The drop lists of Zombies, Zombie Dogs, and Vampiric Researchers are now attached to the enemies instead of the enemy group.
Fixed a bug that combat robots cannot equip mirror.
简体中文
新物品：守护之戒（在巴扎出售）
新技能：守护精灵（可以抵销大部分的物理伤害。气力消耗小于镜子。）
火系技能更换了新的图标
水系技能更换了新的图标
电系技能更换了新的图标
僵尸，丧尸犬和嗜血的研究员的物品掉落清单现在绑定在敌人身上而非敌人队伍上。
修复了战斗机器人无法装备镜子的BUG
[Neolithic]To the End update for 9 March 2022
Update, Version 20220309
English
