Update № 51 (0.4.11)

Knock-knock! We have released update 0.4.11 with various game and balance changes!
Changes
- Added the ability to look through the deck before choosing a bonus.
- Veteran Eye Patch now clones only Attacks and Skills.
- Dodge now also saves from Acid.
- Madman's class perk is now hidden when using an extra turn.
- Armor is no longer reduced when the Thundering Mountain Armor effect is activated.
- The Strong Bite card now takes into account healing from incoming cards.
- Nimble no longer triggers when playing Left-Hander and Right-Hander.
Bug fixes
- Fixed bug that made it impossible to continue the race on old saves.
- Fixed bug that appeared when starting the game.
Yours, Redboon team!
