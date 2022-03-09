 Skip to content

Knock on the Coffin Lid update for 9 March 2022

Update № 51 (0.4.11)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Knock-knock! We have released update 0.4.11 with various game and balance changes!

Changes

  • Added the ability to look through the deck before choosing a bonus.
  • Veteran Eye Patch now clones only Attacks and Skills.
  • Dodge now also saves from Acid.
  • Madman's class perk is now hidden when using an extra turn.
  • Armor is no longer reduced when the Thundering Mountain Armor effect is activated.
  • The Strong Bite card now takes into account healing from incoming cards.
  • Nimble no longer triggers when playing Left-Hander and Right-Hander.

Bug fixes

  • Fixed bug that made it impossible to continue the race on old saves.
  • Fixed bug that appeared when starting the game.

Yours, Redboon team!
