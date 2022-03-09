- The game can now detect corrupted offline achievement storage file and will rebuild it when required. This fixes game crashes should the file got corrupted somehow.
- Steam achievements with progress will now use values easier to track.
- Fixed “Playing it Safe” achievement.
ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 9 March 2022
0.473.4 - Crowning Achievement
Patchnotes via Steam Community
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Windows Depot 846031
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Linux Depot 846032
- Loading history…
ΔV: Rings of Saturn Mac Depot 846034
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update