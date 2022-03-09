 Skip to content

ΔV: Rings of Saturn update for 9 March 2022

0.473.4 - Crowning Achievement

  • The game can now detect corrupted offline achievement storage file and will rebuild it when required. This fixes game crashes should the file got corrupted somehow.
  • Steam achievements with progress will now use values easier to track.
  • Fixed “Playing it Safe” achievement.

