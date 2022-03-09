1.0.7 Update

Sorry for messing with the game version.
In this update you get:
- The main menu has been refreshed;
- In the army window for one party, the right area has been developed to show the state of health and experience of each unit;
- The continue walking button is active in full width instead of halfway;
- The selection is painted with more intense colours;
- Targets for Support units are marked green instead of red;
- Fight Ai: uses the Steadfast order when the character has less than 25% health instead of 50%;
- A help button has been added in some windows;
- Demo updated from version 0.7.7 to 1.0.7 (Soon on steam);
Acedia:
- the graphics of construction trees for warrior, shooter and mage have been improved;
Achievements:
- Fixed a bug in the achievement message window that would not close if several achievements were obtained at once;
- Fixed an issue where it was not possible to obtain the progress (and thus the achievement itself) "Keep Silence!".
Loading the game:
- party selection is cleared (bug where we had a chance after loading the game to have a selected enemy party as our own);
- fixed a bug where the same party could not be selected on the world map;
- and looping through the list of player's parties;
