The 8 Sins: New Hell Order update for 9 March 2022

1.0.7 Update

The 8 Sins: New Hell Order update for 9 March 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Sorry for messing with the game version.

In this update you get:

  • The main menu has been refreshed;
  • In the army window for one party, the right area has been developed to show the state of health and experience of each unit;
  • The continue walking button is active in full width instead of halfway;
  • The selection is painted with more intense colours;
  • Targets for Support units are marked green instead of red;
  • Fight Ai: uses the Steadfast order when the character has less than 25% health instead of 50%;
  • A help button has been added in some windows;
  • Demo updated from version 0.7.7 to 1.0.7 (Soon on steam);

Acedia:

  • the graphics of construction trees for warrior, shooter and mage have been improved;

Achievements:

  • Fixed a bug in the achievement message window that would not close if several achievements were obtained at once;
  • Fixed an issue where it was not possible to obtain the progress (and thus the achievement itself) "Keep Silence!".

Loading the game:

  • party selection is cleared (bug where we had a chance after loading the game to have a selected enemy party as our own);
  • fixed a bug where the same party could not be selected on the world map;
  • and looping through the list of player's parties;

