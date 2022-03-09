Hello everyone,

We are bringing a small patch to address a few issues and some fixes for you. Half of the changes came live last week when we had the urgent hotfix.

GENERAL CHANGES

GENERAL FIXES & CHANGES:

Redesigned the Airport Tower. As whatever was done, players found a way to abuse it. We have now completely removed the middle of it, so it's open!

Adjusted the Account/Season XP gained in some unbalanced contracts.

Fixed the contract Weekend Contract 3 where zombie kills did not properly count.

where zombie kills did not properly count. Fixed a crash that happened while moving and the item name was rotating in the inventory (when you hover over the item and the text is too long).

Fixed a bug in the animation that gave players an unfair advantage when throwing grenades and being stuck on that animation.

Renamed the Airdrop Caller GD to Airdrop Caller Normal, since it can also be purchased with other game mode currencies.

Fixed the Airdrop Caller Normal in your inventory when you received one in both game modes at the same time. That could cause desyncs.

Adjusted the physics of the garage building in all maps and game modes.

Improved the mission system overview - It now shows in proper order.



SURVIVAL

FIXES & ADDITIONS:

Fixed some loot crates that had no loot inside.

Added some areas around the hangers to give players the ability to use the areas better.

Added more openings on the south side of the Airport to give players a better way to enter the fight.

Added more cover around the airport to give players a way to push in a safer matter.



Decreased the cooldown of the wood shield barricades.

Added a new crafting recipe. You can now craft rope out of cloth.



Rank 1 and Rank 2-10 Skins for the leaderboards should be now working in Survival and Competitive.

ARCADE

FIXES & ADDITIONS:

Fixed some spawns around Colorado that would make players spawn inside objects.

Removed some undesired objects left over from the Xmas event.

Changed the Trading Lounge to the Summer version.

The Arena map is now daytime only.

Valentine contract exchange is be possible again on the Trading Lounge.

BATTLE ROYALE

FIXES & ADDITIONS:

Fixed a bug where you would keep buffs after ending a match and starting a new one.

We are working on contracts for Battle royale right now. More information will come soon.

COMMUNITY POLL

MOTO HELMET:

As we mentioned on the last patch, we ran a poll about the Moto Helmet becoming an item on its own.

Whoever had a recipe for the regular Moto Helmet, received 1.000.000 GD for each recipe.

Once again thank you for your great support! Want to support us even more? Make sure to share these updates with your friends and followers!

If you'd like to share suggestions and ideas you have for the game please let us know at https://support.playnewz.com/suggestions

To stay updated regarding the patch and server downtime please follow us on our social media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Infestation.NewZ

Twitter: https://twitter.com/infestationnewz

Discord: https://playnewz.com/discord

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/InfestationTheNewZOfficial

Twitch: https://twitch.tv/infestationthenewz

Website: https://playnewz.com