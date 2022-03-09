-Option to sort tracks from A to Z (press "edit" in select track menu, then select "sort")
-Option to change curb size in track editor
-Default road and curb size changed to 105 and 12.5 in track editor, to make track size closer to the original tracks
-Road size track editor bugs fixed
-Memory crash bugs fixed
-Small bugs fixed
Ultimate Racing 2D 2 update for 9 March 2022
Patch 1.0.0.9 Released!
-Option to sort tracks from A to Z (press "edit" in select track menu, then select "sort")
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update