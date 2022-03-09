【0309】白灰难度圣物、神兵掉落率调整，伤害调整。

Version: 1.2.1.1
Function Optimization:
- Added text alerts for the Dragon Emperor's skill in level: White Ash.
BUG Repair:
- Fixed the effect error of Dragon Slash.
- Fixed an issue that caused Universal Nature's Heart to fall immediately after rising in scroll of turtle.
- Fixed an issue where the timer would cover blue Soul numbers at 2560*1600 resolution.
Experience Optimization:
- The following adjustments have been made for the level: White Ash
- Health of all enemies reduced by 20%
- The drop rate of orange relics has been greatly increased, and white relics will no longer drop
- Greatly increased the drop rate of red Exculibar and will no longer drop blue Exculibar
- The health of Heat sink in the first stage of the battle with Turtle Clan reduced by 80%
- Fixed an issue where buff such as bleeding, poison, and burning would gain too much damage
- Improved all damage
- Increased the damage of Dragon Slash by 500% to 1000%
- Curse of Horo will no longer appear in BOSS battles on all difficulties
Changed files in this update