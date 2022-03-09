 Skip to content

暖雪 Warm Snow update for 9 March 2022

【0309】白灰难度圣物、神兵掉落率调整，伤害调整。

Last edited by Wendy

Version: 1.2.1.1

Function Optimization:

  1. Added text alerts for the Dragon Emperor's skill in level: White Ash.

BUG Repair:

  1. Fixed the effect error of Dragon Slash.
  2. Fixed an issue that caused Universal Nature's Heart to fall immediately after rising in scroll of turtle.
  3. Fixed an issue where the timer would cover blue Soul numbers at 2560*1600 resolution.

Experience Optimization:

  1. The following adjustments have been made for the level: White Ash
  • Health of all enemies reduced by 20%
  • The drop rate of orange relics has been greatly increased, and white relics will no longer drop
  • Greatly increased the drop rate of red Exculibar and will no longer drop blue Exculibar
  • The health of Heat sink in the first stage of the battle with Turtle Clan reduced by 80%
  • Fixed an issue where buff such as bleeding, poison, and burning would gain too much damage
  • Improved all damage
  1. Increased the damage of Dragon Slash by 500% to 1000%
  2. Curse of Horo will no longer appear in BOSS battles on all difficulties

