Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 9 March 2022

early access 1.14

Tower Tactics: Liberation update for 9 March 2022

early access 1.14

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Highlights

  • This patch brings 28 new maps! Taking into account that the game had 26 before, now the total count is more than double the previous amount (54)!

  • Now maps are distributed among sectors, each having the following amount:

    • Sector 1: 20
    • Sector 2: 20
    • Sector 3: 14

Maps are distributed in such a way that Sector 1 only has easy maps, Sector 2 intermediate maps and Sector 3 hard maps.

  • The Endless mode (referred to ingame as Victory laps) is now a bit harder, and can only be played after reaching level 15. Details below.
  • The cost to duplicate cards in shops has been increased to 120 crystals from 100.

Balance changes

Endless mode
  • Eternal Bane now reads: This trinket can't be removed. Enemies have 200% more health and 50% more resistances. Elites give no trinkets. The scaling is now +200% health and +50% resistances each loop.
  • Eternal Sorrow now reads: This trinket can't be removed. Player heal effects have a 50% chance to fail. Enemies deal 1 more damage. Receive 1 damage every 16 card(s) played. The scaling is now +10% player heal fail chance (up to 95%), half the card count threshold (down to a minimum of 1) and +1 enemy damage each loop.
  • Max health can no longer exceed 99.

Bug fixes

  • Now Mana Synthesis doesn't allow to surpass the 9999 crystal limit.

