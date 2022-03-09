 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 9 March 2022

House dismantle feature and bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Made login smoother by adding in delay between letting players in. Should no longer spawn players in black void
  • Fixed an issue where an item could not be picked up near your own tent
  • Arena box now respawns correctly
  • fixed duplication glitch where you could make infinite wood with slow ping
  • Fixed duplication glitch where people could pick up the same item twice
  • Fixed duplication glitch when adding and removing stuff fast from chests caused some items to duplicate
  • Paintings now drop to ground in houses after picked up
  • Fixed auto-detect setting from putting settings too low and breaking the water
  • You can now dismantle your house from the workbench

