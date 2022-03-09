- Made login smoother by adding in delay between letting players in. Should no longer spawn players in black void
- Fixed an issue where an item could not be picked up near your own tent
- Arena box now respawns correctly
- fixed duplication glitch where you could make infinite wood with slow ping
- Fixed duplication glitch where people could pick up the same item twice
- Fixed duplication glitch when adding and removing stuff fast from chests caused some items to duplicate
- Paintings now drop to ground in houses after picked up
- Fixed auto-detect setting from putting settings too low and breaking the water
- You can now dismantle your house from the workbench
Longvinter update for 9 March 2022
House dismantle feature and bug fixes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 8339038
Longvinter Content Depot 1635451
Changed depots in experimental-public branch